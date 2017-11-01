2017 Art Crawl drew about 38,000 visits

Gibsons artist Janine Prevost poses in front of her painting “Boardroom” Oct. 20, during the Art Crawl. Preliminary results (with 140 of the 144 venues reporting) show about 38,000 studio visits during the three-day Crawl, up from 35,000 in 2016. And sales of art jumped a whopping 40 per cent with $368,000 in sales directly to artists – up from $260,000 in 2016 – and approximately $87,000 in commissions or workshops. Some of that money went to Prevost, who sold the “Boardroom” painting for $5,200 on the final day of the Crawl, along with a second painting, at her studio on Reed Rd. in Gibsons. Next year’s Art Crawl runs Oct. 19 – 21, 2018. Donna

McMahon photo