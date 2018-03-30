40 new homes for homeless proposed for Sechelt

If Rain City Housing can convince the local community and council, people experiencing homelessness in the District of Sechelt will have new homes, with plans for new permanent supportive modular housing that will offer residents a safe and stable home with 24/7 support services.

Forty new homes will be built for people in the community who are experiencing homelessness, helping them begin the transition toward more permanent housing. Each home will include a private bathroom and kitchen. Residents will also have access to a shared amenity space for programming, and laundry facilities.

A spokesperson said the modular, prefab housing will be purpose-built – not shipping containers. The goal would be to have it open by spring 2019.

“There’s been an incredible need in this community and communities across the province, for supportive housing that not only provides shelter, but that also gives the supports people struggling with homelessness need to get back on their feet,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These homes are a new opportunity for the residents in Sechelt who need it most, because when people have access to suitable housing, they are able to focus on improving other areas of their lives.”

“This announcement demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing this crisis,” said Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast. “The minister is aware of the need in our community, and how important this investment is to the Sunshine Coast.”

RainCity Housing will operate the building and provide staff. Staff will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure residents are supported and the property is well maintained.

“RainCity Housing has operated several shelters on the Sunshine Coast over the past few years and could not have done this without the tremendous community spirit and support the community has provided to address homelessness,” said Aaron Munro, associate director, RainCity Housing.

BC Housing has submitted an application for official community plan and zoning bylaw amendment to the District of Sechelt for the new housing project on provincially owned land at Hightide Avenue and Lamprey Lane.

BC Housing will work with the community to gather feedback about the proposed homes. An open house is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, 5:30-7:30pm at the Sechelt Legion. The open house will give neighbours and the community an opportunity to learn more about the project, and ask questions of expert staff from BC Housing and staff from RainCity Housing. Submitted