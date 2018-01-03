I was very upset to hear a good friend of mine, and well-known community contributor, had her family house broken into on Mason Road in West Sechelt on Christmas Day. Tens of thousands of dollars of damage was done to the property, expensive items taken and her three boys’ Christmas presents were stolen while her parents were having Christmas dinner at a nearby friend’s house.

I cannot imagine who would want to do this to a family on Christmas Day, and it saddens me greatly.

To make matters worse, the house insurance may not cover anything, as they recently forgot to renew their insurance.

I am hoping this community can step up with any information, if they see any expensive items for sale that could be from this theft, or to help out this family in need. A ‘go fund me’ appeal has been setup for the family and advertised on most local social media groups and pages.

I still believe this community is one of the best despite a couple of bad people. Let’s show our support and help out a great community member and family in need.

Graham Moore, Sechelt