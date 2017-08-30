A faulty analysis

Sechelt Council has hurriedly passed a bylaw raising the dumping fee for holding tanks by 2,000 per cent.

About 20 private residences on the Coast have approved holding tanks for environmental reasons and tanks are pumped out about every five to six weeks. Imagine paying close to $900 every month and a half to pump out your tank. Are we paying by the turd now?

Sechelt’s report about treatment of sewage from holding tanks is deeply flawed, but then it was written by the Accounting Dept., not engineers or waste treatment experts. The report says, “The cost to treat waste from holding tanks is the same or more than the cost of treating general biosolids”. This is factually incorrect.

You only need to look at Nanaimo Regional District’s website (www.rdn.bc.ca) where it says, “Holding tank waste is less concentrated than septic tank waste (septage) and costs less to treat than regular septage”. Pretty much the exact opposite of Sechelt’s report.

Why would Sechelt council use an obviously faulty analysis in order to penalize a few Coast residents?

Laura Davis,

Roberts Creek