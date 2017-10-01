(Addressed to BC Ferries and copied to the Local)

I understand that people want the ferries to be on time, I get that. I used to commute and had to come home and pick up my daughter at the very end of her afterschool program, straight off of the ferry. I was highly motivated to be on time. Today I tried to take 10:50 ferry, but it pulled away with space still available in it. Is this the way to save time now?

To send an overloaded ferry off without filling it up is a little insane. I missed a funeral today because I didn’t get on the boat. I was the first car stopped. Could I have been even earlier to the terminal? Sure. Do I have to reserve every time I need to take the ferry? Seriously?

The car in front of me got on and I could have rolled on right after it a few seconds later but was cut off due to time constraints. Is this actual policy now? Who makes that decision at the time?

There was empty space on the ferry and it pulled away without filling up even though there were several folks waiting to go. I think this is ridiculous. Fill the boat, get people moving. If we are burning fossil fuels to get across Howe Sound, at least make them count as much as possible.

Make the schedule realistic, including “actually” filling the ferry. I had a passenger in my vehicle who could not risk missing the ferry, and could bus to work, so he jumped out and walked on just in case. And was he shocked to see the ferry pull away with empty spaces on board. Staff confirmed that there were valid vehicle spaces left open. (See picture.)

Don’t try to improve on time performance at the cost of leaving folks behind who just need to get places.

Stephanie Grindon,

Gibsons