(Re “Ferry parking prices rise”, the Local, Feb. 8)

I am somewhat stunned at the logic used by BC Ferries to justify the increase in parking rates at the Langdale lot. Their logic is premised on the belief that drivers use the lot on an arbitrary basis to simply dispose of their unwanted cars for several hours.

The actual reason cars are there is because the drivers are on the ferry, or at work in town or possibly at doctor/dental appointments.

Raising the rates will not suddenly make hundreds of drivers swim back to Langdale to retrieve their cars.

This is a money grab. No more, no less.

Chris Langley, Roberts Creek