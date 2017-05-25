A national park for Gambier?

The SCRD will write a letter of support for a proposed Parks Canada feasibility study into creating a new national park on Gambier Island. The request for the letter came to the May 18 meeting of the SCRD’s Infrastructure Services Committee from Stephen Foster of the David Suzuki Foundation.

Area F Director Ian Winn moved the letter of support, noting that it is only for a feasibility study and does not commit the SCRD to a park. “It’s a process and this process is very fulsome on the part of Parks Canada and there are many opportunities for feedback and input,” said Winn.

Nevertheless, some other directors had concerns. Area E Director Lorne Lewis stated that while he supported conserving land, he wondered if the park would be in competition with another proposal that the SCRD had supported for a UN biosphere area in Howe Sound. “If I was to choose one of them I would choose the UN biosphere,” said Lewis.

He also noted that most of the area is unceded territory of the Squamish First Nation. Area B Director Garry Nohr agreed, saying that he would like to know that the Squamish support the idea.

However, CAO Janette Loveys noted that the Parks Canada requires First Nations participation before a feasibility study would even be considered. She also noted that a number of national parks have co-management agreements with First Nations.

The motion was passed with an amendment addressing First Nations support.

According to the website Sustainable Howe Sound, the Suzuki Foundation has been working for three years to create a new “near-urban” national park on Gambier Island and its surrounding waters.

A previous effort to create a national park on Bowen Island failed in 2011 when 55 percent of islanders voted against it. However, the two islands are very different despite their proximity. Bowen has a population of 3,680 (2016 Census) and is accessed by car ferry from Horseshoe Bay. Gambier Island, although larger than Bowen, has fewer than 200 full time residents and is served by a foot passenger ferry from Langdale.

Donna McMahon