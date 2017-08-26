A nightmare 

On the evening of July 31 our neighbourhood was awakened at 2am to a real life nightmare. A home full of loved ones and possessions was engulfed in flames. Once the relief of knowing that everyone made it out of the house physically unharmed, our neighbourhood banded together to make sure that the family who were only able to escape in pyjamas and shoes were warm and, most importantly, that they were surrounded in hugs and love, in hopes that it provided the tiniest bit of calm through such a tragic ordeal.

If we go back to July 29 we see the Rubio family celebrating the birthday of their oldest child and the arrival of Jessica’s parents from Chile. The family was full of joy.

Then on July 31 we see the terror and sadness on the faces of the seven people who went to sleep hours earlier, to be awakened to the sheer panic of being told to get out of the house. The fire was concentrated through the roof and the fire fighters, in order to keep themselves safe, battled the fire from the outside until they could safely enter and extinguish the fire. This took several hours. Erik, Jessica, Jessica’s mom and dad and Erik and Jessica’s oldest child bore witness to the whole event.

As the neighbourhood came together to care for the family it was apparent that one does not understand the true devastation that is caused by watching your belongings be engulfed in flames, and the worry of the psychological impact, especially on your children. It is something that no one could imagine for themselves and now our dear neighbours and friends were living this terrible reality.

In the days following the fire the Rubio family were able to enter the rented house and pull out what little belongings were salvageable. While they do have rental insurance and belongings will be replaced we are created this page (https://www.youcaring.com/rubiofamily-900407) because when someone you know or love goes through such an ordeal every part of you wants to help in any way you can. Financial help was the best way we felt could assist this family in trying to find a new normal for their life.

We cannot know the long-term effects that this event will have on their lives, but we can ensure that if there is any way that extra funds could assist them in this ordeal that we have done our best to help.

Andrea Holmes,

Langdale

(As of Aug. 22, the crowd

funding page showed

donations of $1,545 to

the Rubio family. Ed)