(Re “Notes from the Upper Mainland” by Nicholas Simons, the Local, April 5)

With considerable understatement, Nicholas Simons says of Adrian Dix’s recent Sechelt appearance that “not everyone was prepared to be convinced” that turning our public care centres over to private ownership is a good idea.

Better to say that Dix did nothing to convince them. He dodged questions about the future of the two existing facilities, the implications of privatization for volunteer services, quality of care, and potential costs to families.

Both in the Legion meeting and in private sessions with stakeholder groups, Dix also pointedly refused to address concerns about how privatization would affect the current workforce. Simons’ allusion to “advances…(won) for current employees over the previous conditions” bears little relation to what the minister actually said – or didn’t say – in those meetings.

Simons further muddies the waters with the claim that a for-profit facility “does appear to be the solution we are legally obliged to go with.” Evidence suggests otherwise, but in any event the matter of contractual obligations is a secondary issue.

Does Simons need reminding that the NDP’s first initiative after taking office last year was to remove tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges? In that case his government terminated enormous contracts in the hope of securing votes in key swing ridings. Turning public care into a profit-making enterprise is less an obligation than a political calculation.

Simply put, saving public care on the Sunshine Coast offers the NDP a much smaller potential return than ending bridge tolls, or winning favour with the private care industry.

While I appreciate the frustration Simons must feel at having to carry the can for an unpopular policy decision, I offer him the following advice: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the caucus. Your constituents deserve better.

Ian McLatchie, Davis Bay