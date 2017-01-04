A record year for fires

The Gibsons Volunteer Fire Department ended a record year by fighting a house fire that sent a large plume of smoke billowing over Gibsons in the late afternoon of Dec. 30.

Smoke from the single-family residence, tucked in a deep forested setback from Pratt Road, led a passing motorist to phoned it in. Gibsons Fire Chief Rob Michael described the blaze as “fully involved” by the time firefighters reached it, and the house collapsed within minutes.

The home was empty at the time, and the building and its contents were a complete loss. (See first person account on page 2)

Both Gibsons fire station crews (from the North Road and Chaster Road fire stations), responded to the call and Pratt Road was shut down for four hours between Highway 101 and Kearton Road. Fire crews were kept busy at the site for a total of five and a half hours.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Investigators are working on the case, and also investigating another fire only three days earlier at Haley Dodge SC that destroyed four vehicles parked on the lot.

The Gibsons Fire Department responded to 275 calls in 2016, which is the most calls ever in one year. Their previous record was 240 calls in 2010.

Chief Rob Michael attributes the increase in call volume mostly to the growth of the community, but noted that they had quite a number of “nuisance complaints” such as illegal burning, and said he will be reviewing the records to see if the fire department can be proactive in preventing problems.

Other Sunshine Coast fire departments also saw a record number of call-outs in 2016. Sechelt Fire Chief Trevor Pike described the Sechelt call volume as “trending upwards.”

“We totaled 201 emergency calls and 100 duty calls for a total of 301 calls. Our previous high was 180 emergency calls and 110 duty for a total of 290.”

The Roberts Creek Volunteer Fire Department recorded 91 calls, substantially higher than previous years.

Pender Harbour Fire Chief Don Murray reported: “I haven’t done a total for the year yet, but we had a busy year and most assuredly had a busy time over the last few weeks.”

Perhaps the most memorable call-out for the Pender Harbour volunteers in 2016 was the spectacular rescue of a woman whose SUV plunged off an embankment into a frigid creek on Nov. 23. A dramatic video of the rescue drew national media attention.

Donna McMahon