A reservoir in 2026?

An engineered reservoir to supplement the SCRD’s drinking water storage at Chapman Lake is one step closer to reality, according to a staff report presented to the April 19 meeting of the SCRD’s infrastructure services committee.

The SCRD intends to hire a consulting firm this spring to conduct a feasibility study to identify possible locations for a “raw water” reservoir and give cost estimates for various options.

General manager of infrastructure services, Remko Rosenboom stated: “Earlier this week staff were informed that the SCRD will receive a $10,000 grant from the federal government to accomplish this feasibility study.”

The study is scheduled to be completed this fall, so that further action can be budgeted for in 2019. Once a site is selected, the project would move into Phase 2, which is engineering design, land acquisition, and authorizations from the province and the shíshálh Nation. SCRD staff estimate that construction could start in 2025-26, and the reservoir be ready for service in 2026 or 2027.

“I’m very happy to see this in front of us,” said Sechelt Director Bruce Milne. “It tells me that the organization is listening to its constituents.”

But Area F Director Ian Winn injected a note of caution, saying that he would prefer to see diversification of the SCRD’s drinking water sources. “I think that it’s another demand that we would place on Chapman Lake,” said Winn. “It’s all our eggs in one basket.” He noted he would like to see “three or four smaller reservoirs that could be incrementally added over next 30 years.”

The Comprehensive Regional Water Plan calls for a reservoir with a capacity of .43 to .76 million cubic metres of water, but the April 19 report notes that more storage may be required due to population growth projections, impacts of climate change and “environmental flow requirements.”

Environmental flow is the water that must be released to keep Chapman Creek healthy, and support the salmon run. In a report presented at the March 1 special infrastructure services committee meeting, SCRD staff explained that the province’s new Water Sustainability Act required the SCRD to implement new environmental flows in 2016.

According to the report, biological consultants hired by the regional district determined that 200 litres per second were required for spawning salmon, which “resulted in a loss of 20 to 30 days of water storage in Chapman Lake due to the increased water release to Chapman Creek.”

According to the SCRD’s website, over four million cubic metres of water are extracted annually from Chapman Creek. Chapman Lake has a storage capacity of 680 million litres.

Donna McMahon