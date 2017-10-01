A silly cartoon

(Re editorial cartoon, the Local, Sept. 21)

I found the cartoon both silly and misleading. The $27 million set aside in the provincial budget for political parties is intended to make up for the ban on corporate and union donations. Taking big money out of politics is key to saving democracy. It is preferable for political parties to be publicly funded than to have them beholden, as they have been up to now, to corporations and wealthy individuals. This way, the decisions they make will tend toward the good of the average citizen rather than the greed of elite interests.

A $400 yearly rebate to renters is not going to solve the housing crisis – a government less dependent on donations from the “one per cent” might.

Anne Miles, Gibsons