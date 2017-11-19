A special driver

To those of you who take transit on the Coast on a regular basis, you have probably heard the news by now that John Atkinson – the affable, tall and always smiling night and weekend driver – passed away on Oct. 17. He was only 55 years old.

I have been taking transit my entire life (that’s over 50 years) not just here on the Coast the past four years, but in Vancouver for 10 years and in Los Angeles for over 20 years before that. Without question, John was one of the friendliest, kindest, politest, and professional drivers I had ever had the pleasure of riding with.

I am not suggesting that the other drivers on the Coast are not also excellent. But I do think that regular riders would agree: John was special.

John made every person who got on his bus feel like he had been waiting all shift just for them to board. He had a polite compliment for every woman, no matter their age. He would notice if one of his regular riders was not feeling themselves, and ask what was up. And, he was an excellent conversationalist. On the long ride between Sechelt and Langdale on the #1 Local you were bound to have a splendid conversation that would make you smile. Or think. Mostly smile.

I did not know John in his personal life but I imagine he was equally as lovely.

The service for Mr. Atkinson is on Dec. 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Gibsons.

You better believe I will be going. I will likely take the bus there. But I can tell you this: that bus ride is never going to be the same.

Wanda Nowicki, Gibsons