Abandoned-vessel bill introduced in Parliament

As we mark the one-year anniversary of Canada’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan—the largest investment ever made to protect Canada’s coasts and waterways—the Government of Canada was pleased to introduce the “Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act” (C-64) in Parliament Oct. 30.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said the proposed legislation will proactively deal with wrecked, abandoned or hazardous vessels. Bill C-64 will also bring the “Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007” into force of law in Canada.

The “Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act” will:

• prohibit vessel abandonment;

• strengthen owner responsibility and liability for hazardous vessels and wrecks, including costs for clean-up and removal; and

• empower the Government of Canada to take proactive action on hazardous vessels before they become more costly to Canadians.

Preventing abandoned vessels, and reducing the impacts from wrecked and hazardous vessels, will improve environmental protections and increase economic opportunities through tourism and fishing. At the same time, these actions will reduce local threats to human health and safety while protecting our coastlines and clean water.

“The government of Canada is committed to protecting our coasts and waterways,” said West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country MP Pamela Goldsmith-Jones. “I would like to thank the stewardship of volunteers and community partners who have championed this issue from coast to coast to coast.”

Submitted