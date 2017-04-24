Absent at the wheel

Monday, 24 April 2017
Posted by: The Local Weekly April 19, 2017

P 5 truck rolls picThis is not what the car industry means when it refers to “driverless vehicles”.  The pickup truck – without a driver – hit the sedan April 12 after it rolled backwards on Wharf Street in Sechelt. The pickup also sideswiped another truck driving in traffic. A woman driving the car was not injured.  Photo submitted

