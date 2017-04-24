Advertise With Us

Welcome to The Local. Distribution is every Thursday of 11,500 papers from Port Mellon to Egmont is guaranteed by Canada Post. Total distribution of 12,600 includes Canada Post, Queen of Surrey (BC Ferries Langdale to Horseshoe Bay), news stands and direct to business. All papers are free of charge.

Newspaper Information:

The Local. (Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada)Market:

The Sunshine Coast, Port Mellon to Egmont. Including Port Mellon, Gambier Island, Gibsons,

Roberts Creek, Wilson Creek, Davis Bay, Sechelt, West Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay,

Secret Cove, Madeira Park, Pender Harbour & Egmont

Advertising:

Display, Classified line ads and Display Classifieds

Classifieds Rates:

Private Party:

15 words 2 weeks $10.00 + GST (.20 per word 15+)

Non Profit:

$8.99 per week + GST 15 words (.20 per word 15+)

Business:

15 words 1 week $10.00 + GST (.20 per word 15+)

Display: $17.14 col inch. Line rate $1.22 plus GST

Deadlines:

Display ads booking: Monday by noon at The Local office

Classifieds line and display ads booking: Monday by noon at The Local office

Camera-ready ads: emailed to sales@thelocal1.ca by Tuesday noon at The Local office



Phone:

The Local Office (604) 885-3134

Fax:

(604) 885-3194

Classifieds Sales and Front Desk

admin@thelocalweekly.ca

Ad Sales Manager: Susan Attiana

sales@thelocalweekly.ca