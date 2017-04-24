Advertise With Us

Monday, 24 April 2017
Welcome to The Local. Distribution is every Thursday of 11,500 papers from Port Mellon to Egmont is guaranteed by Canada Post. Total distribution of 12,600 includes Canada Post, Queen of Surrey (BC Ferries Langdale to Horseshoe Bay), news stands and direct to business. All papers are free of charge.

Newspaper Information:
The Local. (Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada)Market:
The Sunshine Coast, Port Mellon to Egmont. Including Port Mellon, Gambier Island, Gibsons,
Roberts Creek, Wilson Creek, Davis Bay, Sechelt, West Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay,
Secret Cove, Madeira Park, Pender Harbour & Egmont

Advertising:
Display, Classified line ads and Display Classifieds

Classifieds Rates:
Private Party:
15 words 2 weeks $10.00 + GST (.20 per word 15+)

Non Profit:
$8.99 per week + GST 15 words (.20 per word 15+)

Business:
15 words 1 week $10.00 + GST (.20 per word 15+)

Display: $17.14 col inch. Line rate $1.22 plus GST

Deadlines:
Display ads booking: Monday by noon at The Local office
Classifieds line and display ads booking: Monday by noon at The Local office
Camera-ready ads: emailed to sales@thelocal1.ca by Tuesday noon at The Local office

Phone:
The Local Office (604) 885-3134
Fax:
(604) 885-3194

Classifieds Sales and Front Desk
admin@thelocalweekly.ca

Ad Sales Manager: Susan Attiana
sales@thelocalweekly.ca

  1. Melanie Rich
    October 11, 2013 at 5:52 pm

    Hello!
    I have a vacation rental I would like to advertise with you! How do I go about this?
    Thanks very much,
    Melanie Rich

    Reply
  2. Karen Roy
    May 18, 2015 at 2:55 pm

    I would like to post a garage sale ad and need assistance please
    604-747-2027

    Reply
    • The Local Weekly
      May 20, 2015 at 9:12 am

      Sorry we’re late finding this. You could have just called our office at 604-885-3134. IN any case, our classified person, Patty, will call shortly. I regret if this is too late.

      Reply
  3. Erik
    April 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    What do you charge to put flyers in with an issue?

    Kind regards
    Erik

    Reply

