Advertise With Us

Welcome to The Local. Distribution is every Thursday of 11,500 papers from Port Mellon to Egmont is guaranteed by Canada Post. Total distribution of 12,600 includes Canada Post, Queen of Surrey (BC Ferries Langdale to Horseshoe Bay), news stands and direct to business. All papers are free of charge.
Newspaper Information:
The Local. (Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, Canada)Market:
The Sunshine Coast, Port Mellon to Egmont. Including Port Mellon, Gambier Island, Gibsons,
Roberts Creek, Wilson Creek, Davis Bay, Sechelt, West Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay,
Secret Cove, Madeira Park, Pender Harbour & Egmont
Advertising:
Display, Classified line ads and Display Classifieds
Classifieds Rates:
Private Party:
15 words 2 weeks $10.00 + GST (.20 per word 15+)
Non Profit:
$8.99 per week + GST 15 words (.20 per word 15+)
Business:
15 words 1 week $10.00 + GST (.20 per word 15+)
Display: $17.14 col inch. Line rate $1.22 plus GST
Deadlines:
Display ads booking: Monday by noon at The Local office
Classifieds line and display ads booking: Monday by noon at The Local office
Camera-ready ads: emailed to sales@thelocal1.ca by Tuesday noon at The Local office
Phone:
The Local Office (604) 885-3134
Fax:
(604) 885-3194
Classifieds Sales and Front Desk
admin@thelocalweekly.ca
Ad Sales Manager: Susan Attiana
sales@thelocalweekly.ca
