Affordable housing efforts intensify

Affordable housing is a hot topic in the Gibsons area this month, with two initiatives asking for public input and support.

The Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society (SCAHS) is holding an open house on Thursday, June 8 to gather information about the housing needs of Gibsons residents and how to develop affordable rental and owned homes.

The open house, jointly organized by SCAHS and the Town of Gibsons, will be held at the Gibsons Public Market, 5-8pm, and will focus on two Town-owned properties that have been proposed as sites for 30-40 affordable housing units.

The two sites currently under consideration are a property on Shaw Road adjacent to Christensen Village, and a portion of a 20-acre property between Shaw Road and Eaglecrest Drive, near the Inglis Trail. Preliminary designs call for a mix of one, two and three bedroom units suitable for families.

“Our housing priority is often termed ‘workforce rental,’ and is intended to serve households that cannot afford market rental rates without paying more than 30 per cent of their income toward housing costs, but earn too much to receive any form of government subsidy or support,” said Matt Thomson from SCAHS.

Thomson points to a number of causes for the housing crisis including low rental vacancy rates, loss of rental housing stock, and steeply rising real estate prices that have pushed the entry level for both rental and ownership to record heights, while average wages have not kept pace.

SCAHS intends to apply for funding from BC Housing’s Provincial Investment in Affordable Housing program (PIAH) to raise the core funding for the project.

A comment and feedback form will be distributed at the open house, and afterwards be made available on the Town’s website.

Another affordable housing initiative that’s been drawing attention is a proposal by local resident Pamela Robertson to develop an 11-acre property in Elphinstone to accommodate up to 46 tiny houses and/or recreational vehicles.

Robertson, an entrepreneur who runs her own successful local business, has launched an ambitious $1 million gofundme campaign seeking both financial and volunteer support to make the project a reality.

Robertson says she has chosen a social enterprise model, rather than a government funded non-profit model because it’s possible to move much faster. She is exploring development options for the property with SCRD planning staff and will meet with Community Futures to create a financial plan.

Robertson recently built a tiny house for $30,000 and sold it for $55,000, which she feels is an affordable price point. She is concerned about people who are forced to couch surf although they have jobs and even children. “I want people to have some sense of security in this very insecure world.”

Robertson’s next step, within the next few weeks, is to hold a community meeting for anyone interested in participating.

Donna McMahon