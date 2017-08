The Sechelt Hospital Foundation invites you to attend “Aging Well,” our second speaker session focused on mental, physical and emotional well-being.

The talk will take place this Sunday, August 27th at the Rockwood Pavilion in Sechelt, between 2 and 4 pm.

Entrance will be by donation at the door.

Please register via email at sh.foundation@vch.ca or call (604) 885-8637.

Submitted