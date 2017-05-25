Thursday, 25 May 2017
Ah, those summer waits

Posted by: The Local Weekly May 24, 2017 in Front Page, News Leave a comment

P 1 Langdale pic 1Many consider the beginning of summer on the Sunshine Coast to be the May long weekend, and it arrived this year with spectacular, sunny weather.  And with it, of course, came extra pressure on the ferries, causing overloads and sailing waits on both ends. The Langdale lot here is seen filling up on May 22. It required an unscheduled 11pm sailing to clear, and the crush of cars caused delays the next morning. The waits of summer have begun.  Donna McMahon photo

