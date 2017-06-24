Saturday, 24 June 2017
Ahoy, Voyageurs!

P 1 paddlers pic 1A group of nine canoes land in Gibsons harbour on June 17, and are greeted by Mayor Wayne Rowe, lower left. The 90 paddlers – a quarter of them from the Sunshine Coast – were celebrating Canada 150 with a six-day journey from Egmont to West Vancouver. The journey was organized by the Gibsons Paddle Club under the umbrella of the Voyageur Brigade Society, a national group dedicated to “the canoe culture that helped build and join Canada.”  Donna McMahon photo

