Ahoy, Voyageurs!

A group of nine canoes land in Gibsons harbour on June 17, and are greeted by Mayor Wayne Rowe, lower left. The 90 paddlers – a quarter of them from the Sunshine Coast – were celebrating Canada 150 with a six-day journey from Egmont to West Vancouver. The journey was organized by the Gibsons Paddle Club under the umbrella of the Voyageur Brigade Society, a national group dedicated to “the canoe culture that helped build and join Canada.” Donna McMahon photo