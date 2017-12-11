Air quality 1.

Volunteers from the East Porpoise Bay Community Association (EPBCA) have been carrying out the air monitoring in Sechelt for the Ministry of the Environment. We started this program in conjunction with the Clean Air Society in December of 2012 due to our concerns about dust being emitted from the gravel pits in the area. As you will see from reading the summary (below) there is no real health issue in Sechelt with our air quality. Recently, there has been some misinformation going around that would indicate otherwise, which is why we asked for this report summary.

Greg Deacon, secretary, EPBCA