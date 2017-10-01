Alert to young performers

September 10 was the last “Slow Sundays in the Creek” of the 2017 season. It was our second season of “music – market – more” behind the Roberts Creek Library, and attendance was significantly greater.

Our plan for 2018 is to increase the number of featured performers and include a Youth Performance each week. Slow Sundays’ Open Mike has grown to become a place which enables less experienced performers to be on stage in a friendly environment.

Slow Sundays is very grateful to its main financial sponsor, the Sunshine Coast Regional District, and we also acknowledge the Sunshine Coast Credit Union (SCCU) for their financial assistance and the Roberts Creek Community Association.

Ed Lands, Roberts Creek