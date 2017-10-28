All tap-water restrictions lifted

The fall rains have – finally – allowed the removal of restrictions on water use.

“The recent rains have replenished the lakes to support a lift on all outdoor water use restrictions, effective immediately,” the SCRD announced on Oct. 24.

The tight Stage-4 restrictions were imposed Oct. 3, banning virtually all outdoor water use south of Pender Harbour. That was scaled back on Oct. 19 to Stage 2, which allowed the washing of cars again – and the installation of ice at the Sechelt Arena. And now, the removal of all restrictions.

So, now that you probably don’t want to, you are allowed to water your garden any day of the week. And you can fill the swimming pool or wash your driveway.

Staff