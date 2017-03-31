Another hot summer for Coast real estate?

It’s looking like 2017 could be another banner year for Sunshine Coast real estate. And if that prediction is right, it’s great news for sellers, while those looking to purchase might save some money by buying soon.

Nothing is likely to match the red-hot sales numbers and price increases we saw in 2016, and we always have to keep in mind that real estate, like interest rates and currency values, is notoriously unpredictable (almost nobody predicted the 2016 boom, for instance). But if the economy stays relatively steady, the market is not expected to cool off much, according to Gary Little, of Royal Lepage Sussex, who keeps a set of automatically updating, local real estate charts on his website at GaryLittle.ca.

“We’ve got to keep this in perspective, “said Little. “Last year was amazing, probably the best year in terms of sales we’ve ever seen. So we’re comparing against a very high bar. But, if we’re better than 2015 but not quite as good as 2016, that’s still a pretty good year, particularly when prices are going to continue to go up because of the lack of inventory.”

Inventory—especially among detached homes—has been low, with just 200 available in early winter this year. That’s only about one-third as many on the market compared to a few years ago. When low supply meets high demand, well-priced homes sell quickly—and prices go up.

“The median price went up 18 per cent for detached homes. It was $419,000 the previous year and it went up to $498,000 in 2016,” Little added.

A new pressure that’s driving demand even more is the 15-percent provincial tax imposed last year on foreign residents buying properties in Metro Vancouver.

“It is good for our market up here,” said Stacey Buchhorn, of Sutton WestCoast Realty. “We tend to think of the foreign tax targeting the Asian market, but I have U.S. buyers inquiring and some from Europe as well. They’re looking further than the Lower Mainland, and finding the Sunshine Coast.”

Buchhorn also noted that the exchange rate on the U.S. dollar makes our properties much more attractive for American buyers, but is a disincentive for Canadians who would otherwise purchase in the States.

“People who were looking for sunny U.S. destinations aren’t looking as hard there anymore,” she said. “So where else do you look if you’re keeping your money in Canada but to the West Coast and the Sunshine Coast, which is ideal for retirement or recreational property.”

People cashing-in in the Lower Mainland still make up a large proportion of buyers here, Little said.

“The market [in Vancouver] is down a little bit, but even if you do sell your home there, you’re probably still getting a lot more than you paid for it, and it’s all tax-free if it’s your primary residence. Prices here have gone up, but they’re still nowhere near what Vancouver prices are, so you can pick yourself out a nice home over here and still have some money left over.”

Bucchorn said she’s also seeing a slight shift in the age of purchasers. That could be a result of what’s been dubbed the “new economy,” opened up by the rapid expansion of the internet.

“I’ve been dealing a bit more with younger buyers coming out of the Squamish area and the Lower Mainland, who are willing to give the Coast a try,” she said. “With technology changing the traditional work environment, so much can be done from remote places. More companies are providing more workplace options for younger folks in order to keep good talent.”

Little agreed, but noted that the draw of Vancouver, whether for work or play, is still a factor in the market.

“A lot more jobs are getting focused on working online. You can work anywhere,” he said. “But Gibsons prices are still a little higher than elsewhere on the Coast. People like to be there so they can get into town faster.” – Rik Jespersen