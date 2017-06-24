Another multi-family development proposed for Sechelt

On June 15, Sechelt’s Advisory Planning Commission (APC) got a first look at another new multi-family development for West Sechelt-Panorama Ridge.

Fuliving Home Development Ltd. is proposing a 30-unit residential development at 5907 Cowrie Street, across from Chatelech High School. The project features 16 townhouses in five separate buildings, plus a 16-unit apartment building with underground parking.

The size of units ranges from 750-square-foot one bedroom apartments to townhouses at almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and den. The multi-storey townhouse units have been designed with space for an elevator, which owners can choose to install at their own expense.

The property is already zoned for multi-family residential.

APC members had few questions for the proponents, although they did express concern about traffic on Cowrie Street during construction, particularly in front of the high school. A number of large developments are in the pipeline for that area of Sechelt, including Wesbrooke by the Sea, Trail Bay Estates, and a proposed waterfront development by RTC Properties Ltd. at Shorncliffe Avenue and Highway 101. Donna McMahon