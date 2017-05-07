Sunday, 7 May 2017
Breaking News

April Tools this year was one wet picnic

Posted by: The Local Weekly May 3, 2017 in Local Community Leave a comment

P 5 april tools picYes, it was raining hard on April 29 for the April Tools wooden boat challenge in Pender Harbour, but this pair got wetter than most. One of the boat’s pontoons hit a rock, and they had to swim across the finish line, winning the Broken Paddle Trophy. The twist this year was that every boat had to include a picnic table built from a set of plans.  Jackie Ordronneau photo

