Sunday, 15 October 2017
Aquifer protections measures disputed

Posted by: The Local Weekly October 11, 2017

P 2 B aquifer sengerSuzanne Senger argues her case that the Gibsons aquifer has not been properly protected in the plans for construction of the George Hotel.  Senger ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Gibsons in the last election, and was one of the speakers at a “protect the aquifer” event Oct. 7 at Dougall Park and the Kinsmen Hall.  Barry Haynes photo

