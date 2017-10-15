Aquifer protections measures disputed

Suzanne Senger argues her case that the Gibsons aquifer has not been properly protected in the plans for construction of the George Hotel. Senger ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Gibsons in the last election, and was one of the speakers at a “protect the aquifer” event Oct. 7 at Dougall Park and the Kinsmen Hall. Barry Haynes photo
Related Articles
Ferry lower-deck rule takes effect
October 11, 2017
Petition demands sailings, not buildings
October 11, 2017
Horseshoe Bay terminal escalator closed until Dec. 8
October 11, 2017
New government gets mixed reviews after UBCM meeting
October 11, 2017
Still time to submit capsule suggestions
October 11, 2017