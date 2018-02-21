Armed home invasion in Sechelt

Sunshine Coast RCMP are investigating a report of a targeted robbery in Sechelt.

On Feb. 19, at approximately 5:30pm a male allegedly entered a residence in Sechelt and robbed the two residents of cash and jewellery.

The suspect, who is known to the victims and police, is alleged to have threatened the residents and demanded money before fleeing on foot. The residents were shaken by the incident but were not harmed physically.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266, file 18-1100 relates.

Submitted by RCMP