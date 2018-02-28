Arrest in home invasion

Sunshine Coast RCMP confirm that an arrest was made after the robbery of two people in Sechelt last week.

On Feb. 19 at approximately 5:30pm a male allegedly entered a residence in Sechelt and robbed the two residents of cash and jewellery.

On Feb. 21 at approximately 1pm police located the suspect male at a local area motel where he was staying with his female companion.

William “Billy” Williams was taken into custody without incident and will be held in custody until his next court date on March 1.

Williams has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon.

“We would like to thank the public who offered tips which assisted in locating Mr. Williams,” states Cst. Karen Whitby, media relations officer for the Sunshine Coast RCMP.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Submitted by RCMP