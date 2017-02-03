Arson suspected in Halfmoon Bay fires

Sunshine Coast RCMP’s General Investigations Section is investigating a suspicious fire that happened in Halfmoon Bay during the daytime hours on Monday January 30.

The Halfmoon Bay Volunteer Fire Department was called to a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast Highway north of Wood Bay Heights Road when a neighbour saw a residence on fire. Police were subsequently called after fire fighters believed the fire to be suspicious in nature. RCMP arrived to find that two separate structures – a cabin and an RV – had been set on fire. No one was home at the time of the fire. Further investigation revealed that items including three rifles had also been stolen from the cabin.

It’s too early to determine whether this residence was targeted specifically, but we can confirm that these fires were intentionally set, said Cst Harrison Mohr with Sunshine Coast RCMP. There is no indication that other property owners in the area are at risk, however anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary is asked to call police.

Damage to the structures is still being assessed, and police are continuing to investigate and gather evidence. Persons with more information are asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP’s General Investigations Section, at (604) 885-2266.

RCMP news release