Arts social welfare group gets donation

BuyArtFeedKids founder Dana Caple, left, receives a $320 cheque from local artist Christy Sverre, representing part of the proceeds from the sale of the artist’s work on buyartfeedkids.com. Forty per cent of art sales on the website go to the SC Community Services Society’s “Bellies and Babies” program, which supports nutrition of pregnant and postnatal mothers and their children. Photo submitted
