Friday, 2 June 2017
Arts social welfare group gets donation

Posted by: The Local Weekly May 31, 2017 in Arts & Entertainment, Local Community Leave a comment

P 2 B buy art pic sverre capleBuyArtFeedKids founder Dana Caple, left, receives a $320 cheque from local artist Christy Sverre, representing part of the proceeds from the sale of the artist’s work on buyartfeedkids.com.  Forty per cent of art sales on the website go to the SC Community Services Society’s “Bellies and Babies” program, which supports nutrition of pregnant and postnatal mothers and their children.  Photo submitted

