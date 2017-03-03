Award-winning photo

This photograph of two eagles fighting over a scrap at the Sechelt landfill, by Sechelt freelance photojournalist Colin Horabin, is a finalist in a national competition. The eagles were photographed against a white cloud background, while Horabin was working on a years-long project to document plastics and other non-garbage items that go into the landfill. The photo has been chosen as one of the top three in the “pictorial” category in the News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards competition. The winner will be announced in May. Colin Horabin photo