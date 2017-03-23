Bach to business

Coast couple invent new way for classical musicians to up their game

An idea spawned during a chance meeting in a hot spring has inspired two Coast residents to develop a unique interactive music app recently launched on iTunes.

It’s called Sit-ins, a kind of karaoke for chamber musicians. Subscribers to the $8.99-a-month service virtually “sit in” with video recordings of a group of professional chamber musicians. Participants follow the provided online sheet music—be it for violin, viola or cello—and play along with the pros at whatever pace they choose, stopping, starting, backing up, jumping forward, in complete control.

“It makes learning classical music a blast,” said Sit-ins CEO Lily Weisbecker, speaking in her Langdale Heights home overlooking Howe Sound. “It is truly like sitting in with a group of master players. But you get to be in charge, and you don’t have that feeling of intimidation or judgement for being a non-professional player yourself.”

American-born Weisbecker’s partner and husband, Vancouver native Jamie Bowers, came up with the idea for Sit-ins in 2014. They were lolling about in a Colorado hot spring when they were joined by two chamber musicians who the couple had heard play at a concert the night before.

Bowers, a recording producer, composer and rock guitarist who’s played on tour with the likes of B.C. bands Chilliwack and Prism, complimented the chamber musicians on their ensemble’s extraordinarily tight playing. When the they asked Bowers about his background, and he explained that he’d written and licensed theme music for Global TV’s news programs—a very lucrative gig—the musicians wanted to know how they might licence their own performances.

That was enough to spark Bowers’ creative imagination.

“Overnight, I came up with the idea,” he recalled. “I’d been a multi-track musician for many years, so I thought we could have a video of an ensemble to go along with a recording, put in technology so you could mute or solo the instruments, have scrolling musical notation, and have all those tools for learning in one place.”

Sit-ins.com was conceived.

Weisbecker and Bowers later would travel to Budapest to record audio and video with three first-rate Hungarian chamber ensembles to provde their online repertoire.

Sit-ins now has 108 different musical movements on the site and in the iTunes store. (The app itself is free). They still have another 80 pieces to add, and plan to record more.

The concept is aimed at music teachers, students young and old, and at adult amateurs. But it’s not meant to be a sort of artificial intelligence instructor all on its own, said Weisbecker.

“We do not want to be in competition with teachers, we want to be in partnership with them. So it’s very important that we’re supporting them and how they teach. Sit-ins is what we call ‘a bridge between lessons.’”

As she developed the program, Weisbecker decided to be her own guinea pig and take up the cello.

“I’m the first person to ever use Sit-ins on a regular basis and I started with it as a beginner,” she said. “It has supported me in learning. I can tell if I’m playing in time, if I’m in tune. And I can put together a list of problems I couldn’t solve, and take them to my teacher.”

Bowers said if Sit-ins takes off, he’d like to branch into developing play-along pieces for piano trios—piano, violin and cello.

“You can always take your cello or violin over to someone else’s place to play. But pianists are more isolated because they can’t just take their instrument with them. Besides, there are about ten times more pianists than violinists,” he said with a smile.

– Rik Jespersen