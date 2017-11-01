Ban the bikers

I was sitting in the living room recently, enjoying some soft music when it was drowned out by some sociopath on an un-muffled Harley travelling from Davis Bay to somewhere near Pender Harbour.

I was reminded that there are many towns in the Eastern Townships that ban motorcycles. Every motorcycle. The townsfolk got fed up with listening to un-muffled engines destroying the peace. The police enforce the ban with much energy, something that doesn’t happen much here on the Coast.

Now my purpose isn’t to bash the police, whom I’m sure have better things to occupy their time. But why can’t we just have a referendum and do the same as our brethren in Quebec? Just as it’s no longer acceptable to get off the Powell River ferry and drive from pub to pub to the Langdale ferry, maybe it’s time to make positive changes here and show the world that the Coast is growing up?

Ken Dibnah, West Sechelt