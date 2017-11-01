Ban the bikers

I was sitting in the living room recently, enjoying some soft music when it was drowned out by some sociopath on an un-muffled Harley travelling from Davis Bay to somewhere near Pender Harbour.
I was reminded that there are many towns in the Eastern Townships that ban motorcycles. Every motorcycle. The townsfolk got fed up with listening to un-muffled engines destroying the peace. The police enforce the ban with much energy, something that doesn’t happen much here on the Coast.
Now my purpose isn’t to bash the police, whom I’m sure have better things to occupy their time. But why can’t we just have a referendum and do the same as our brethren in Quebec? Just as it’s no longer acceptable to get off the Powell River ferry and drive from pub to pub to the Langdale ferry, maybe it’s time to make positive changes here and show the world that the Coast is growing up?
Ken Dibnah, West Sechelt
Wow Ken Dibnah, some interestingly ignorant and factless opinions there. You must know some francophone brethren that nobody else does. There are eastern townships that have instituted decibel limits for ALL vehicles but nowhere has full motorcycle bans (please feel free to post real facts if I am wrong).
This is a mode of transport that should be promoted not shunned and targeted. Ever heard of global warming or how about traffic congestion and very overloads ? Motorcycles are a great option to lessen all. Although I understand the potential noise complaint idea on bikes with straight pipes (I am guessing you live near the main road), this doesn’t mean that one should promote a widespread ban. I personally am not bothered by Harleys with ‘rumbly’ pipes but the cruiser and Harley bikers that blast 100% unmuffled sound aren’t even popular with most bikers anyway, of which I am one – riding with OEM pipes I might add. With your line of thinking (widespread and knee jerk opinions) we would have to add to that list all loud trucks, cars, lawnmowers, chainsaws and maybe even the aggregate plant that churns out ‘soft music’ interrupting noise pollution as well. Where do we stop on the road to social control I wonder?