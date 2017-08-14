BC Ferries announces more August weekday sailings

BC Ferries has announced more weekday sailings on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route for the remainder of August. Midday traffic is on the rise and with many people travelling outside the busy Fridays and Sundays, BC Ferries wants to make the customer experience as smooth as possible.

In addition to the summer schedule already published, BC Ferries is adding – on Mondays and Thursdays – a 10:05am departure from Langdale and an 11:10am departure from Horseshoe Bay.

And on Wednesdays, it is adding a 12:30pm departure from Langdale and a 1:35pm departure from Horseshoe Bay. Submitted