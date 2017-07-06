BC Ferries earns more than $77 million

British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. (BC Ferries) has released its year-end results for fiscal 2017 and for the second consecutive year, BC Ferries’ positive results have allowed the company to hold the cost of travel for passengers and vehicles at 2015 rates on the majority of its routes. Consolidated net earnings were $77.4 million for fiscal 2017.

“This strong financial performance will be essential in helping us renew the fleet, pay down debt, as well as reduce our future borrowing and associated costs. As a more sustainable ferry service provider, we will be better able to deliver fare stability, and continue to provide safe and reliable service to our customers,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO. “B.C.’s coastal ferry network needs about a ship each year for the next 12 years at an average cost of $70 million. Solid earnings from the growth in traffic is helping build a strong system for the communities we serve.”

In fiscal 2017, BC Ferries experienced a 2.9 per cent increase in vehicle traffic and a 1.7 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to fiscal 2016. These traffic levels are the highest BC Ferries has experienced since fiscal 2008. The general increase in travel and tourism experienced in B.C. has a positive economic effect on coastal communities and BC Ferries.

Revenues for the year increased $24.7 million, from $834.6 million to $859.3 million, primarily due to higher traffic levels and retail sales, partially offset by an additional $11.7 million in fuel rebates provided to customers. Higher traffic levels also affected operating expenses, which increased $17.2 million, from $709.0 million to $726.2 million, compared to the year prior. The main increases were in labour costs, contracted services, training activities, and parts and supplies, partially offset by lower fuel costs.

