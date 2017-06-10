BC Ferries failure

(Re “Schedule change: telling BC Ferries what you think”, the Local, June 1)

Jiggling the schedule will not fix the ferry problem.

The size of the ferry has remained the same since roughly 1986, the number of regular sailings has been reduced and Sunshine Coast population has doubled.

The failure to provide more frequent and reasonably priced service continues to strangle our communities in every way: economic growth, post secondary education for local youth, available and adequate health care services, access to employment in the Lower Mainland are a few.

Stringing out the sailing schedule will do nothing to relieve ferry overloads now happening mid-day, midweek.

Lee Ann Johnson, Gibsons