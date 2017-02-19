BC Ferries gets new president

BC Ferries’ Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mark F. Collins as President and CEO effective April 1.

A senior marine executive for the past 20 years, Collins is currently Vice President of Strategic Planning & Community Engagement at BC Ferries, and was the Vice President, Engineering between 2004 and 2012.

In making the announcement, Board Chair Donald Hayes said, “Mark Collins has demonstrated his ability to lead teams and work collaboratively with diverse groups, skills we believe to be vital for the CEO position.”

BC Ferries’ engaged an executive search firm to conduct a thorough national search following the announcement of current President and CEO Mike Corrigan’s decision to step down from his role effective March 31, 2017.

“As a person who was born in Newfoundland, a ferry dependent island, I understand first-hand the importance of a reliable ferry service to people’s lives,” said Collins. “I am fortunate to have such a solid foundation on which to start my new role as President and CEO, and I have our CEO Mike Corrigan, our leadership team and our more than 4500 dedicated employees to thank for that.”

Hayes noted that Collins’ total remuneration will meet with the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Act. As directed by the Act, BC Ferries conducted a survey of compensation among comparable public sector organizations. Total remuneration cannot exceed an annual maximum of $495,000, which is approximately 10 per cent less than the total remuneration paid to Corrigan currently.

