BC Ferries launches survey on new terminal

Sunshine Coast residents are being asked for their opinions about priorities for improvements to the Langdale ferry terminal.

BC Ferries has created an online survey by that will remain open until Oct. 31 at: http://www.bcferries.com/about/publicconsultation2/terminal-development-planning/langdale.html. Questions and feedback can also be directed to tdpinfo@bcferries.com.

The ferry corporation also held ‘pop-up’ consultations at the terminal and on selected sailings on Oct. 14 and 18.

BC Ferries created a terminal development plan in 2013, which started moving forward in March 2017 when they were awarded $17-million in federal funding. In June, the SCRD’s planning and community development committee received a rezoning application to support the project. The proposed rezoning would consolidate several existing properties, and allow uses including marine transportation, office, retail commercial space, food services, a caretaker suite, vessel personnel accommodations, and parking.

A community information session on the rezoning application will be held at Cedars Inn, in Gibsons, on Oct. 26, 7-9pm. This session is only about the rezoning, not the overall terminal design.

According to a schedule posted on the BC Ferries website, a preliminary terminal design is being completed and will be submitted to the BC Ferries Commissioner for approval. Once approved, BCF will hold public engagement and information sessions, likely in early 2018. They anticipate that a final design should be ready in fall 2018, and construction is scheduled to begin in

early 2019.

Donna McMahon