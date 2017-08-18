BC Ferries reports on engagement process

BC Ferries has released the results of its recent public engagement program on schedule changes for the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale and Horseshoe Bay – Snug Cove routes. The broad engagement effort reached more than 4,000 people in just over six weeks.

Highlights from the feedback the communities provided include:

• Reliable sailing times and considerations such as adequate capacity and connectivity with transit should be viewed as equally important when evaluating schedule and other changes

• Morning and afternoon commute times are the least flexible to change, but some flexibility exists for schedule modifications, particularly in the mid-day and later in the evenings

The top two considerations for Sunshine Coast communities are:

• Maintaining commute times, particularly the 6:20am and ideally 5:30pm sailings, if possible

• Increasing the capacity and frequency of service to the Sunshine Coast

“We heard from a lot of different sectors from the communities and are pleased with the high level of engagement we received,” says Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO. “We know these routes are challenged by sailing delays and we want to make changes to ensure our customers can rely on the schedules as published. We are pleased to review the report and incorporate public feedback where it is operationally possible.”

BC Ferries’ goal in making schedule changes is to improve the on-time performance and reduce delays for customers travelling on these routes. “Schedule changes require careful consideration,” says Collins. “It’s a very fine balance. We move up to 39 sailings daily in and out of Horseshoe Bay terminal using only three berths. There are trade-offs that we have to make to adjust the schedules, and we wanted the communities’ input in deciding which trade-offs we should make.”

Early this fall, the company will present the new schedules and report back to the communities on other key considerations raised.

