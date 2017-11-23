Be an angel to an orphan

They are called “African AIDS Angels”, displayed at a bazaar at the Roberts Creek Hall Nov. 18. They can be used as a Christmas tree decoration or a memento and are made by a group in Roberts Creek that raises money for aidsangelsvictoria.ca, which supports orphanages and hospitals in South Africa, Malawi and Zambia. Each of the angels comes with a traditional African name, in honour of a child who has been affected by AIDS. These ones were being offered for a minimum donation of $12, and raised $628. (They will be available again at the Roberts Creek Craft Fair, Nov. 24-26.) Meanwhile the rest of the Bizarre Bazaar, raised $5,000 for the Grandmothers & Grand Others, money that goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports those caring for children orphaned by AIDS. Donna McMahon photo