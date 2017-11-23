Be an angel to an orphan

They are called “African AIDS Angels”, displayed at a bazaar at the Roberts Creek Hall Nov. 18. They can be used as a Christmas tree decoration or a memento and are made by a group in Roberts Creek that raises money for aidsangelsvictoria.ca, which supports orphanages and hospitals in South Africa, Malawi and Zambia. Each of the angels comes with a traditional African name, in honour of a child who has been affected by AIDS. These ones were being offered for a minimum donation of $12, and raised $628. (They will be available again at the Roberts Creek Craft Fair, Nov. 24-26.) Meanwhile the rest of the Bizarre Bazaar, raised $5,000 for the Grandmothers & Grand Others, money that goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports those caring for children orphaned by AIDS. Donna McMahon photo
Related Articles
A loan to help you get out of hospital
November 22, 2017
Resource Centre marks 25th anniversary
November 22, 2017
Louis Riel Day observed in Gibsons
November 22, 2017
Pender Harbour gets into spirit of the season
November 22, 2017
Winters past brought to mind
November 15, 2017