Bears now looking for bedtime snacks

Bears have begun their search for extra calories and water to fatten up before winter hibernation. WildSafeBC is reminding residents to take a thorough look around their homes and yards and put away anything which may attract wildlife into our neighbourhoods.

Marina Stjepovic, WildSafeBC coordinator for the Sunshine Coast, has been out on the ground this year, advising the public about bears and other wildlife. “Most people understand that in a community like ours with surrounding natural areas, we’re going to encounter wildlife. And they feel a sense of pride about that. But many people don’t tend to make the connection between what’s around their homes and the negative impact on wildlife. Others want to help wild animals, and believe that feeding them is a good way to do that. But it doesn’t help them in the long run”.

Marina says that most often it’s garbage and human food sources, like bird feeders, fruit trees or outdoor freezers that attract bears into our neighbourhoods. “Over time, these bears may gradually lose their wariness of humans and they tend to come too close to our homes”, she warns. “This creates a dangerous situation for humans and wild animals. For example, a startled bear feeling trapped in a yard or among houses is more likely to attack.”

BC Conservation Officer Nicole Caithness reports that the cool, rainy spring and delayed berry crops followed by a hot, dry summer caused local wildlife populations considerable stress. “On the Sunshine Coast we received over 400 calls regarding black bear activity, which is fairly normal, but several calls were of a serious, public safety nature, where bears either followed humans into residential areas or entered into occupied homes. In these situations, we had no choice but to remove that bear from the population in order to protect the safety of all members of the community.” She adds that in the majority of cases, these bears came into conflict due to improperly secured attractants.

In addition to food attractants, there are also non-food types of attractants such as liquid fertilizers, antifreeze or petroleum products, which are highly toxic to animals. Sargeant Dean Miller of the BC Conservation Officer Service estimates that one to three bears are poisoned each year on the Sunshine Coast.