Wednesday, 21 February 2018
Breaking News

Beer fest at the Market

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 21, 2018 in Arts & Entertainment, Front Page, Local Business Leave a comment

A Saturday afternoon crowd at the Gibsons Public Market Feb. 17 enjoys drinks from 19 breweries, cideries and distilleries at the fourth annual SC Craft Beer Festival. An afternoon and an evening session were both sold out weeks before, for a total of almost 500 beer fans. The event raised money for the SC Association for Community Living.  Donna McMahon photo

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top