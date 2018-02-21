Beer fest at the Market

A Saturday afternoon crowd at the Gibsons Public Market Feb. 17 enjoys drinks from 19 breweries, cideries and distilleries at the fourth annual SC Craft Beer Festival. An afternoon and an evening session were both sold out weeks before, for a total of almost 500 beer fans. The event raised money for the SC Association for Community Living. Donna McMahon photo
Related Articles
Armed home invasion in Sechelt
February 21, 2018
Displaced families could soon be home
February 21, 2018
Water-supply subject of special meeting
February 21, 2018
Snow shock for Coast
February 21, 2018
Coast events February 22 – March 3
February 21, 2018