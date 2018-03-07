Big interest in tiny homes

Approximately 70 people turned out to hear tiny home dwellers, builders and dreamers share their experiences about building and living in tiny homes March 1 at the Sechelt Library.

Presenters talked about what motivated them to create their tiny homes, the joys and limitations of tiny home living, and the possibilities for creating sustainable tiny home communities.

Pam Robertson, one of the evening’s speakers, is a LEAP graduate (Local Entrepreneurs Accelerator Program) and recently won the audience award for best business idea for her plan to start a tiny home community on the Coast. She wants the SCRD to change the rules for those whose properties are zoned to allow for a second dwelling, encouraging them to actually build homes, thereby helping to alleviate the Coast’s affordable housing shortage.

SCRD Roberts Creek Director Mark Lebbell was in attendance and he noted that 90 per cent of those eligible to build a second home aren’t, likely because of hassles associated with acquiring the necessary permits. He said the SCRD has asked staff to prepare a report on regulatory options that he hopes will be delivered later this year.

Anna Nobile