Body found in burned boat in Pender Harbour

On December 6th, 2017 at approximately 7:30 am, Sunshine Coast RCMP were notified by Madeira Park Fire Department of a boat on fire off of Francis Peninsula in Pender Harbour.

Once the fire was put out, a body was located inside the derelict boat. No foul play is suspected. Investigation is on going, but the fire could have been the result of unsafe wiring in an attempt by the boat resident to stay warm.

No further information will be released pending the notification to the deceased’s next of kin.

Submitted by RCMP