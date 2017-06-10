Bottle-washing business revived

The Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living (SCACL) has wound down its wine bottle washing business, but thanks to their partnership with Persephone Brewing, the Bottle Me program is getting a new lease on life through washing beer bottles.

SCACL started washing wine bottles 17 years ago thanks to a business idea contributed by Randy Sorrenson, owner of the Local Vintner. SCACL collected wine bottles donated by the public, washed and sorted them, and sold them to the winemaking community at a price that was cheaper than buying new bottles.

“At its peak this venture employed up to five people with disabilities and ran as many as four shifts a week,” said SCACL Executive Director, Glen McClughan. But as screw-top bottles replaced corked bottles, business trickled off.

The Bottle Me operation is located in a warehouse at Persephone Brewing in Gibsons, so McClughan arranged with Persephone manager Dion Whyte to wash “bombers” (650 mL bottles), which could then be re-used by the brewery. “I asked him, how many bomber bottles would you use? He said you couldn’t wash enough of them.”

“This is great. It’s a new opportunity for people who work at bottling to be embedded within Persephone, almost like an employee of the brewery, so it’s a furthering of our inclusion and citizenship goals as well.”

McClughan is asking Sunshine Coast residents to donate their empty bomber bottles to Bottle Me. Bombers can be dropped off at Persephone or at the SCACL office on Mermaid Street in Sechelt. Only Persephone bombers will be accepted, and no wine bottles.

The bomber bottle operations is merely the latest partnership between SCACL and Persephone Brewing. In 2012, through its subsidiary company Persephone Farms Limited, SCACL bought five per cent of the shares in Persephone Brewing. They also own the pizza oven, raise chickens for eggs, and grow crops such as garlic, all of which earn revenues for SCACL.

“I do all that I can to generate revenue that isn’t dependent on government, ” said McClughan. SCACL is Persephone’s designated charity, and also receives revenues from fundraising events such as the Craft Beer Festival, Tough Kegger, and Brewer’s Bonspiel.

Donna McMahon