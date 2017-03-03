Buddha and Elvis ‘show up’ at antique appraisal

An antique Buddha and an eight-ounce silver Elvis Presley commemorative coin were among the items brought to the Sunshine Coast Museum and Archives Antique and Collectibles Roadshow on Feb. 25.

The annual event was a fundraiser for the museum. People brought their antiques to the Trail Bay Mall in Sechelt and paid to have them evaluated by professional appraisers.

Among the most unusual was a muffin warmer (c. 1910), which had a bowl for hot water underneath and a covered area above with space for one muffin (value $65). The small Buddha, dating from the 1400’s was the oldest item ($1,000). And the most valuable item of the day was a 1952 Freddy Fender guitar valued at $18,000.

A Maude Lewis painting was valued at $8,000. A gold Victorian charm bracelet had six charms and each was an individual letter seal from the days when envelopes were sealed with a blob of wax – the individual seals were valued at $500 for a total of $3,000.

The most intricate item was a Meiji era Japanese ivory carving of a boy fishing, carved sometime between 1868 and 1912. The amazing thing was the fine weave fishing net was all part of the ivory tusk. The value was surprisingly low because of the political incorrectness of owning ivory today. Even though it was over 100 years old and some years ago it would have sold at auction for over $6,000, today the owner might get $1,500.

Thank you to Trail Bay Centre for hosting the event, Coast TV and Coast FM for advertising, and to the appraisers and volunteers who contributed their time.

