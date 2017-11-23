Build a parkade

(Re “Langdale parking prices to rise”, the Local, Nov. 9)

First, I would like to thank Diane Mumford and the SC Ferry Advisory Committee (FAC) for their time to represent us to BC Ferries Corporation (BCF). This is not an easy task but an important one.

I read in the Local the highlights of your last meeting and was dismayed that BCF plans to contract out the parking lot at the Langdale ferry terminal. This is typical of corporations to distance themselves from negotiating the needs or acknowledging the circumstances of the consumer. One less discussion about what Coasters see as necessary. For example: no room to expand parking? Perhaps use some of the terminal improvement money to build a second-storey parking lot instead of retail shop space. There was a good suggestion at the meeting about park and rides for ferry users. But who will create these? Certainly not BC Ferries. Contracting out the problem rather than finding a solution is common practice nowadays.

A BCF-chosen private parking contractor has no stake in our community or our needs. It does not have to negotiate rates. It only has to calculate how much profit it wishes to make. I shudder to think how much the rates will increase.

Lastly, I ask that BCF review their decision about the parking lot. All they need is one attendant to monitor the lot per shift. A good BCF entry level job position for the Sunshine Coast. And raise the rates to cover that cost (plus a bit for incentive to take a bus where possible). That would be a positive discussion.

Wanda Selzer, Gibsons