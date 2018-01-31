(Addressed to Health Minister Adrian Dix and copied to the Local)

We physicians on the Sunshine Coast wish to draw to your attention the extreme overcrowding of patients at our community hospital in Sechelt. The Sechelt Hospital operates at 130-per-cent capacity, the highest occupancy rate of any hospital in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) Authority. On average, 30 to 40 per cent of our hospital’s acute care beds are occupied by elderly patients awaiting placement in a long-term care facility. This is detrimental to the care of these elderly patients and the overcrowding is having a daily impact on our ability to safely provide acute care services to our population.

Three years ago, VCH put out a request for bids for the design and build of a new long-term care facility to replace two outdated facilities and provide an additional 25 new long-term beds. In June 2016 VCH signed a contract with the well-respected Trellis Group to complete this project.

It has been 20 months since that contract was signed and Trellis has still not received the necessary approval from VCH to proceed with construction of the new facility. Meanwhile, elderly patients are languishing up to three months or longer in acute care hospital beds while awaiting placement. At any given time, up to 90-per-cent of our emergency room stretchers are occupied and 50-per-cent of those by very sick admitted patients who cannot be transferred to an appropriate ward bed.

This overcrowding severely affects our ability to provide safe care at our hospital and has stretched our nursing and support staff beyond the limits of safety. Unlike urban emergency departments, when ours is at capacity there is no other facility to which ambulances can be diverted. Ours is the only hospital on the Sunshine Coast. Our doors can never be closed.

Mr. Dix, we urge your ministry to intervene at this time and give direction to VCH to act now. There is a signed contract with the Trellis Group to begin addressing our LTC bed shortage which in turn will help address the severe overcrowding at Sechelt Hospital. That contract should be implemented now to ensure an immediate build. Time is of the essence.

Jim Petzold, MD, Sunshine Coast Divisions of Family Practice

Karen E. Forgie, chair, Sunshine Coast Divisions of Family Practice

Anthony Barale, MD, president, Medical Staff Association