(Addressed to Gibsons Mayor Wayne Rowe, and copied to the Local)

You stated “We acknowledge that for a period of time the geothermal system did not function adequately” and the director of finance suggested “council consider rebating all property owners for their December 2016 to March 2017 bills”.

Taking this into consideration, and the correlating fact that the Town spent about $200,000 to repair and upgrade the system so it would work adequately, when I paid my Oct.1 2016-Mar.31 2017 utility bill I deducted $229.05 for the four months you said I did not get adequate service.

The problem is because of some bureaucratic mix-up at Town Hall I keep getting bills for this period telling me if I don’t pay it will be rolled into my property taxes Jan.1, 2018 as if I was delinquent in paying for a service received.

Could you please set the matter right and clear the bill to me for the time the geothermal system was not working adequately.

Thank you and Merry Christmas.

David Hayward, Gibsons